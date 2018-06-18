13 per cent of Waterloo Region officers not working full time each day

WATERLOO REGION — Each day, 100 police officers are on sick leave or partial days in Waterloo Region.
That means 13 per cent of Waterloo Regional Police officers, most of them front-line officers, are absent from work or being accommodated in some way and not on the job full time.
The number of absent officers is problematic for front-line policing, says Police Chief Bryan Larkin.
"One of the challenges is that on any given day, a significant number of our front line is not deployable," he said.
"In reality it does put pressures on the organization because we are designed to operate at capacity."
Larkin said the "ripple" effect is felt on the daily service that police deliver. It means calls must be prioritized and officers may take longer to deal with calls such as property crime, he said.
A report on absences will be presented to the police board on Wednesday.
In total, there are 169 officers and civilian staff off work each day. That amounts to 15 per cent of the service's total workforce that is not working at full capacity.
There are currently 775 sworn officers and 340 civilians employed at the service. Each day, there are 38 officers and 29 civilians who are not reporting to work at all.
Reasons for the absences include from short-term sick leave, long-term sick leave, and maternity and paternity leaves.
Short-term sick leave is defined as an absence of less than six months, while long-term is more than six months.
Of the 17 officers who are absent on long-term leave, eight are off the job because they have been suspended, Larkin said.
There are 73 officers whose work duties are being accommodated in some way. Most of them are on a short-term leave.
Many of the accommodations are tied to occupational stress injuries.
The number of civilian employees being accommodated is 29. The majority of them are on short-term sick leave.
Less than 20 absences and accommodations are for pregnancies and maternity and parental leaves.
Larkin said a lot of work is being done internally to re-energize staff and promote wellness and occupational health.
"Let's get people healthy and get them back to work," he said.
"The complexity of policing is challenging. They are under significant oversight and they ought to be, but it's pretty challenging every day," he said.
Front-line constables have a physical and demanding job, Larkin said.
"The impact of what they see is accumulative," he said.
Larkin said in specialized units, such as forensics and child exploitation, there is a mandatory safeguard program in which officers get a wellness checkup that's reviewed periodically. The checkup includes physical and mental health.
"Our intention is to roll that out at all levels from the chief on down," he said.
Larkin said the police rate of absences in Waterloo Region is similar to rates provincially and nationally.
lmonteiro@therecord.com, Twitter: @MonteiroRecord
