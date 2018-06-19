Kitchener sidewalk clearing tests to cost $760,000

“What we’re doing now isn’t working,” reiterated GRAAC co-chair Sharon Giles, who said obstructed paths can lead to social isolation.

“We’re looking at what is the best we can do,” she said. “We want it as soon as possible, but possible is the key word.”

Leslie Maxwell with Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region said she encourages kids to dress for the weather and to get outside and be active, yet in some areas that isn’t possible, she told the committee.

“The truth is the sidewalks they have to pass are often impassable by small legs and the strollers of their siblings.”

In a letter Maxwell read aloud, one local mother in the Chicopee Hills area said there were mornings last winter when she had to use the road to manoeuvre around uncleared sidewalks with a double stroller.

Still, Coun. Scott Davey also didn’t feel a strong enough mandate from the public to proceed.

“We’ve certainly heard from some select groups that are impacted by this, but I simply do not feel comfortable spending three quarters of a million dollars on a pilot without knowing what the sentiment is of the general public,” Davey said.

“I think a statistically significant survey (is needed) ahead of time. If it comes back significantly opposed, then maybe we take some of the options, the gold-standard options, off of this list from Day 1.”

Davey noted that the city will be essentially wiping out its reserve fund for winter control and might need to dig into its tax stabilization reserve just to pay for the pilot programs.

Coun. Frank Etherington worries about setting unrealistic expectations for the public moving forward.

Ryan Hagey, the city’s director of financial planning, said the estimated annual in-house operating cost of $3.6 million for city-wide municipal sidewalk clearing would represent the largest service rate increase in the city’s history and an overall tax increase of three per cent. Such a service provided by city staff would also require about $4 million in new equipment up front.

“I think this fall at election time there’s going to be all kinds of pledges made on snow clearing,” said Etherington, who supported the deferral, saying he just doesn’t realistically envision a sidewalk clearing service being rolled out city-wide.

Coun. Kelly Galloway-Sealock said proactive bylaw enforcement, along with enhancing snow shovelling programs, would cost the city about $125,000 to test.

“I think proactive bylaw would make a huge difference,” she said, citing a staff report that showed more than 90 per cent of people have responded to bylaw infractions.

“That would make our community a lot more accessible and mobile,” Galloway-Sealock said. “If it does what we want, we won’t have to spend $760,000 to figure it out.”

Under new maintenance standards handed down by the province, Galloway-Sealock noted it can be up to 48 hours before the municipality would clear a sidewalk.

The letter of the city’s current bylaw is arguably stronger than new provincial standard, which stipulates that municipalities must clear sidewalks with eight centimetres of accumulation within 48 hours, according to Denise McGoldrick, the city’s general manager of infrastructure services.

There are some tweaks required to meet the new provincial standards, McGoldrick said, adding that the he city needs to demonstrate it has a system to properly address issues proactively.

“So through a proactive enforcement program we’d be able to do that,” she said. “That’s the great thing about the timing with new maintenance standards (released in May) and looking at the pilots, is we can look at addressing both from a service level perspective and then meeting the maintenance standards.”

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said the issue has been discussed with numerous stakeholder groups spanning youth, seniors, people with disabilities and active transportation proponents.

The tests will provide the next council with an “educated, informed approach” on how to move forward with statistical data and best practices, he said.

“Fundamentally when this decision is made, the issue of accessibility and mobility is not an issue that should be left to some sort of statistical majority on a survey, but it’s rather a moral issue,” Vrbanovic said. “Either you believe that our citizens have the right to have an accessible community and a mobile community, or you don’t believe in it.”

While time will likely present the best solution, as Vrbanovic suggested, candidates in the upcoming election will also have ample opportunity to talk to citizens about the issue in the months ahead.

“This is an election year when everybody is going to be knocking on doors,” said Coun. John Gazzola. “People will be well aware of it and we will get a lot of public engagement.”

A majority of councillors also voted in favour of a motion by Coun. Dave Schnider to provide $10,000 for up to 10 community-shared snowblowers as part of a new neighbourhood program.



