Border separations ripple through midterm campaigns

"It's been tough for Democrats to bring the issue of compassion out on a national scale" when talking about immigration, said James Aldrete, a Democratic campaign consultant in Texas. But now, Aldrete said, "Trump has done it for us."

Democrats are hoping the issue will encourage more Latino voters to show up on Election Day, while also providing an opening for non-Hispanic independents in other swing districts.

At the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, spokesman Tyler Law said candidates can now frame "a potent issue" by "being authentic and talking about your own families, your own children."

Democrats also are buoyed by Trump drawing criticism from typically GOP friendly territory: the religious community. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, which often wades into politics with its opposition to abortion rights and same-sex marriage, has decried the administration, as have mainline Protestant churches, the Mormon Church and evangelical leaders.

At least one Democrat running in a conservative-leaning House district in North Carolina combined Law's advice with the words of another Republican critic: former first lady Laura Bush. "As a young parent, I can't imagine the thought of my children being taken away from me, into the hands of strangers who aren't allowed to comfort my crying toddler," Dan McCready posted on his Facebook page alongside an op-ed that Mrs. Bush penned for the Washington Post.

In a Texas district that includes about a third of the southern border, Democratic candidate Gina Ortiz Jones hasn't had to be timid. She talked about immigration before family separation came to the forefront. But she said the matter allows her to highlight the priorities of the Republican administration and Congress, even as her opponent, Republican Rep. Will Hurd, also decries the Trump administration policy.

"What we are seeing is a pattern of using children as political pawns," she said, referring to Republican manoeuvring on health care before approving funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program and the GOP's failure to secure any kind of fix for the young "Dreamer" immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

"We can't have folks doing the right thing only when they realize they are in a vulnerable seat," she said.

Still, Democratic pollster Paul Maslin offered a caveat to members of his party sensing a new opening: the public's short attention span. "In Trump world, the stories change daily, if not hourly," he said. "It was North Korea just last week. Immigration this week. Next week, who knows? Round and round we go."

Associated Press writer Steve Peoples in New York contributed to this report.

By Bill Barrow, The Associated Press