Three injured in Newfoundland explosion

Acting platoon chief Scott Tilley said it appears the employees were working on a fuel tank that contained gasoline or a petroleum product and the fumes may be to blame for the explosion.

Brian Billard of Billard's Trucking told VOCM Radio he was certain that everyone in the building was dead.

Damage is extensive due to the force of the combustion, but most of the vapour was consumed by the explosion, meaning there was little fire.

Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker said he lives about a kilometre from the Kyle Avenue business and felt his entire house shake.

"It was a little bit scary," said Aker.

"The sentiment that I'm hearing from the residents of Mount Pearl is that they're concerned about the people that were working in the building or nearby. For the rest of us, it seems to have just been more of a scare from the vibration and shock of the explosion."

Aker said the roof of the warehouse blew off, walls of the building were destroyed, insulation is littered around the area, and the remnants of a tank appear to have landed in the parking lot.

He said he believes the business repairs commercial gas and oil tanks.

(The Canadian Press, VOCM)

By Holly McKenzie-Sutter, The Canadian Press