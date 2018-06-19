Lots of work to do in Quebec, Singh admits

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party's collapse in Monday's federal byelection in Quebec is very disappointing and shows he has a lot of work to do before the 2019 general election.

The New Democrat candidate finished a distant third Monday in a byelection held in Chicoutimi-Le Fjord, taking just 8.7 per cent of the vote in a riding where the NDP won in 2011 and finished a close second in 2015.

The dismal result marks the second time since Singh became leader last fall that the party has been reduced to the role of bystander in a Quebec byelection.

Last October, the NDP finished a distant fourth in Lac-Saint-Jean, where it had run a close second in 2015.