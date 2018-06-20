Region agrees to move forward on supervised injection sites

Strickland proposed that the motion add a note that regional council stay as flexible as possible when it comes to alternative sites and meet with premier-designate Doug Ford as soon as possible to determine the viability of the project moving forward.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic added a friendly amendment to the motion to include more social services in the scope of the final plan, which is expected later this year.

“I’m not proud of the situation that we’re in, particularly because of the actions of Cambridge city council,” said Vrbanovic. “This is our collective problem and there are some hot spots and we collectively need to solve it.”

Aside from Cambridge, the region is also in limbo with the provincial government. The previous Liberal government had a program that allowed for funding for capital and operational funding for supervised injection sites, but PC premier-designate Doug Ford has vowed that he will not support supervised injection sites. The estimated cost of the project if the province does not support it financially is unknown.

Cambridge resident and school board trustee Cindy Watson asked committee to use a hospital as a supervised injection site, rather than having it in communities. She said the site has to be open 24/7 and the hospital is the best location for the services.

Watson also raised concerns with how consultations failed to take into account community concerns.

“They believe that consultation is not part of the process, but it’s being used to change the minds of other people in Cambridge,” said Watson.

Dan Clements, of the grassroots group For a Better Cambridge, said the group remains adamant that any supervised injection sites in Cambridge needs to be outside of the downtown core.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic questioned whether or not having supervised injection sites in the core will have as dramatic of an impact on the core as many think.

“My concern is that downtown businesses will not be supportive and may go elsewhere,” said Clements. “To shut it down to these two potential locations at this time is really causing a lot of concern,” said Clements, whose group offered up a list of possible locations to regional staff to consider. “We did offer to participate in the process and evaluate locations … but that didn’t happen and here we are.”

Sherif Louka, who is a eight years clean from opioid use, said he used to be one of the people that pedestrians would avoid.

“As a junkie, I can let you know that we are clean. We will use this site and walk. As a junkie, if I want to use this site, there is still hope in those people,” said Louka.

“We need to really help these people and give them hope to recover,” said Louka, who has created a not-for-profit that will bridge the gap between withdrawal management and long-term treatment.

“Coming off of opiates was the hardest thing I will ever do in my life,” said Louka. “These people are somebody’s father, somebody’s mother, somebody’s everything. As long as they are alive, they can be rebuilt. But as soon as people die, there’s no amount of money … that can bring them back.”

Irene and Stephen Pedersen presented against the location at 115 Water St. N. in Kitchener.

Stephen and his mother Irene, said they are disappointed by the process and the fact that they have not yet been consulted by regional staff about the location.

The family owns a small commercial office building at 111 Water St. N.

Pedersen said he is concerned about environmental issues around the property, including drug use, harassment, littering and others.

Jenny Kirby, an injection drug user who lives near the Water Street proposed location, said she realizes the opposition of nearby residents, but the benefits of supervised injection sites outweigh any negative effects.

“This isn’t about ignoring the concerns about residents and businesses and paying attention to the facts,” said Kirby, who said she has been saved by naloxone while using before. “I ask opponents to look me in the eye and explain to me why they think property values … and development are more important than my life,” said Kirby.

Violet Umanetz, manager of outreach with Sanguen Health Centre, which has agreed to partner with the region on the sites, spoke to council in support of the locations and moving forward with the project.

“The cost to our health-care system continues to rise. We need change and we need it as quickly as possible. To that end, a deferral is essentially a delay. A delay that … can cause death.”

Coun. Karen Redman asked Umanetz if the “compromise” of putting the supervised injection site in a hospital, as suggested by various residents in Cambridge, including Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig, would be feasible. The answer was no.

“Drug addiction is not often treated as a medical issue, but as a moral issue,” said Umanetz, adding that drug users often feel marginalized in the health care system and avoid seeking medical help because of the shame.

Craig was not present at the meeting, as he was in Japan on an economic development trip.

Community services committee chair Geoff Lorentz said when it comes to issues of public health, politics can’t play trump to the region’s responsibility to serve its residents.

“We’re all members of the board of health,” said Lorentz. “It’s different then being political. You can defer things and move things around and worry about the politics and that’s what politicians do, especially in an election year. But I really wanted to remind them that as the board of health, we are required to ensure that we make good decisions for the health of our community. I’m very proud of our people. They did a great job. I know in my heart we made the right decision and we need to move forward.”

In 2017, an estimated 85 people died from opioid overdoses. The trend this year is slowing, although it is not clear if that’s because of a decrease in use or increased prevalence of naloxone.