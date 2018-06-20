B.C. to ask court to reverse polygamy acquittal

VANCOUVER — A special prosecutor is set to ask British Columbia's Court of Appeal to overturn the acquittal of a former leader of a polygamous community who was found not guilty of taking a girl across the border for a sexual purpose.

Crown-appointed prosecutor Peter Wilson is expected to ask the court at a hearing that begins today to either convict James Oler or order a new trial in the man's case.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found Oler not guilty in February 2017, concluding the Crown failed to prove the man crossed the border in 2004 with a 15-year-old girl who later married a member of a polygamous sect in the United States.

Oler — a former leader in the religious community in Bountiful, B.C. — didn't have a lawyer at the trial, so an impartial adviser was appointed to assist the court and provide balance.