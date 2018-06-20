Kitchener 'boulevard beautification' bylaw receives unanimous support

Kitchener councillors have thrown their unanimous support behind a new bylaw that will allow residents to use different materials, ground cover and plantings as an alternative to sod on city boulevards.

"I think the bigger challenge for us is these are already existing out there," said Gloria MacNeil, the city's director of bylaw enforcement, who fielded questions from the city's community services and infrastructure committee on Monday.

"People are already doing this and have been for a number of years, and right now we don't have any regulations in place, which makes it tricky for us when we do get a complaint," she said.

"I think this will at least provide us some guidelines … and we've also got the recourse in there to be able to address it if it's something we're not happy with or doesn't meet the requirements."

Coun. Yvonne Fernandes said she's already received pushback, as beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

"I think it's going to be difficult sometimes for us to speak to what somebody thinks is a naturalized garden," she said.

"I've seen many front yards that are totally overgrown and covered in weeds and sometimes when I talk to these people they use words like, it's 'natural' or it's a 'wild garden'" said Coun. Frank Etherington. "How are you going to police that?"

MacNeil said the city's neighbourhood development office is currently working on a guide that will outline parameters such as the permitted length of grass and weeds, the height of bushes and size of stones.

"We already have a bylaw in place that addresses hedges and other sight obstructions," she noted.

Bylaw officers would address issues on a complaint basis.