Quebec premier heads to U.S. to talk trade

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard will be heading to the United States next week to push back against U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade policies.

Couillard told reporters today he'll be in Washington D.C. Tuesday to meet with elected officials and Trump administration representatives to denounce U.S. tariffs imposed on Canadian lumber, newsprint, steel and aluminum.

The premier says his government is also introducing a series of measures to counter Trump's policies.

Couillard says his efforts are twofold: denounce the tariffs and then mitigate their impact.