Brookfield bids for Australian company

TORONTO — Brookfield Property Group has made a non-binding takeover offer for Gateway Lifestyle worth the equivalent of C$686 million, topping a rival bid for the Australian firm last week.

The arm of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is offering AU$2.30 per stapled security valuing the retirement community company at about AU$698.6 million.

The proposal tops an offer last week by U.S. company Hometown America.

Hometown's offer was worth AU$2.10 per security.