Scaled back Doon community centre expansion gets go-ahead

Construction to expand the Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre will get underway this summer, albeit not as planned.

A separate entrance for the library has been eliminated. The new gymnasium will be minus a built-in room divider, and the ceiling will be four feet lower. And the city will be relying on $550,000 in future development charges to help cover the cost.

A construction tender issued earlier this year resulted in just three bids, the lowest being $1.14 million more than the architect's estimate. However, retendering the project would result in increased costs and further delays to a project that's already been moved four times in the capital forecast, the city's community service and infrastructure committee heard earlier this week.

"As you know our expansion has been put off numerous times in the past and shouldn't be held up any longer," said Pam Ritz, president of the Pioneer Park Community Association.

Staff running the community centre had closed the community centre in preparation for construction this spring and relocated a reduced schedule of programs to various other locations.

"Overall, I feel the main factor here really is that community members are the ones who feel the effect of these delays the most," said Ritz. "They have to go elsewhere for programming or go without, or pay more to us for their programs because of the fact we have to pay rent for off-site places."

While the recent changes to the project didn't impact floor space — the expansion will still add about 9,000 square feet — Ritz said the original concepts had already been squeezed.

"We've crunched space already to the bare minimum, I feel, not just for the programs, but for the centre itself for rentals, because the community is growing so fast."

Along with city staff, Ritz feared any delays could result in a further loss of space to stay within budget.

Councillors unanimously endorsed staff's recommendation to commit $550,000 in future development charges, a fee paid by developers to help pay for growth-related projects such as community centres.