Manulife cutting 700 jobs, vacating office in downtown Kitchener

WATERLOO REGION — Manulife Financial Corp. says it will cut its workforce by about 700 jobs as part of a wider restructuring of its operations.

The company says the job cuts will come through voluntary exit programs and attrition over the next 18 months.

Manulife also said it is consolidating its Canadian division headquarters into one building at 500 King St. N. in Waterloo. The company's Canadian operations currently are housed in two buildings in Waterloo Region — 500 King St. N. and the former King Centre mall on King Street in downtown Kitchener.

About 2,300 employees work in the office in Kitchener while about 2,400 work in the office in Waterloo.

The company said it is reinventing its workplace to foster more collaboration and innovation, and ensure that its real estate footprint matches the needs of its business.

"Manulife remains fully committed to Kitchener-Waterloo, as well as its major operating locations in Halifax, Toronto, Oakville and Montreal," it said in a news release.

The company said the job cuts are related to efforts to digitize and combine back office operations.

"People have embraced technology in most aspects of life, and they expect their financial services provider to do the same, delivering simple, intuitive and personalized products and services that meet their needs. Our industry has not kept pace with this change," Manulife CEO Michael Doughty said in a news release

"As a result, we are transforming our business to become a customer-centric market leader, which includes a focus on digital innovation and operational efficiency to ensure we remain competitive and make it easier for customers to do business with us."

Manulife has more than 13,000 staff in Canada as part of a global workforce of about 35,000 people.