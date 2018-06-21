Military vows to recover bodies from sunken Indonesia ferry

Agus Darojat, the police chief of Samosir island on Lake Toba, told MetroTV that police had detained the rescued ferry captain, who was also the boat's owner.

"We focused first on providing health care for him to recover, because his condition is still unstable and traumatized," Darojat said. "He's still unable to answer our questions, could not focus to explain nor listen to our questions. It's obvious he is in shock and traumatized."

National Police Chief Tito Karnavian said local transportation officials must also be held responsible.

About a thousand people crowded Tigaras pier on Thursday, including several hundred relatives of victims, some weeping uncontrollably, others waiting in strained silence.

Cellphone video taken from another ferry that attempted to rescue people after the sinking has spread widely online and on television. The video shows dozens of people struggling in rough waters and crying for help while several of them try to swim for an orange lifesaver apparently thrown from the ferry.

Maruddin Siagian, waiting with other family members for news of his younger brother, said they're haunted by those images.

"We hope the government will never stop the search, never stop, until all the victims are found," Siagian said.

"We're tormented waiting for news about him, without any certainty like this. Especially our mother," he said. "But we're determined to keep waiting until the body of our brother is found. For us, his body is precious, we want to bury him properly for his soul to be peaceful, and so we are too."

The 1,145-square kilometre (440-square mile) Lake Toba, formed from the caldera of an ancient supervolcano, is a popular destination on the island of Sumatra and one of 10 stunning natural attractions in Indonesia that the government aims to develop as magnets for international and local tourists.

The doomed ferry didn't have a passenger manifest, causing confusion about how many people were on board. On Wednesday, after the full scale of the tragedy emerged, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said the boat had a passenger capacity of 43 — making it five times over capacity — and was equipped with only 45 life jackets.

Dudon Satiaputra, a former head of the national's police's forensic centre, said lake beds are typically covered with thick mud or sediment and this could hamper the search for bodies.

"What I know is there is lot of mud in lakes so drowned corpses usually sink into the mud, making them difficult to float," he said. "It is different with the sea, where the bloated body will float quickly to the surface."

Sarmini Nasution said she will not leave Tigaras until her 32-year-old son is found.

She said he drowned while trying to swim for a life jacket thrown from another ferry. The two friends he was travelling with reached it and survived.

"We've been waiting for three days without certainty," she said, weeping. "I'll wait until my son is found. I will not go home before carrying his body."

Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia. AP writer Ali Kotarumalos contributed from Jakarta.

By Binsar Bakkara And Niniek Karmini, The Associated Press