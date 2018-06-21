Canada's beer industry, by the numbers

OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is holding consultations over the summer about an updated Canadian definition of beer — what can go in it, sugar content — and new labelling rules for brewers. Beer is big business in Canada. Here are a few numbers to keep in mind.
$9.1 billion: Sales of beer between April 2016 and March 2017
0.7: Percentage increase in overall sales from the preceding 12-month period
0.4: Percentage increase in sales of Canadian beers
2.1: Percentage increase in sale of imported beers
817: Breweries in Canada in 2017
2.23 billion: Litres of beer sold in fiscal year 2016-2017
75.5: Litres of beer per person of legal drinking age in 2017
80.9: Litres of beer per person of legal drinking age in 2013
60: Percentage of sales in cans
30: Percentage of sales in bottles
10: Percentage of sales in kegs
(Source: Statistics Canada, Beer Canada)
By The Canadian Press
