Five charged as guns and drugs seized

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they've seized guns, drugs and cash and charged five people as part of an ongoing investigation.

Investigators say a vehicle was stopped late yesterday afternoon and four people were arrested on drug charges.

They say a man was then arrested a little over an hour later when officers executed a search warrant at a Thunder Bay home and seized cocaine, marijuana, cash and three loaded handguns.

Two Thunder Bay women — aged 34 and 38 — a 20-year-old man from Pickering, Ont., a 19-year-old man from Toronto and a 17-year-old boy from Mississauga, Ont., appeared in court Thursday morning.