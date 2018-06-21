Worker dies of injuries suffered in accident

OSHAWA, Ont. — The Ministry of Labour says a worker who was critically injured Tuesday at a construction site in Oshawa, Ont., has died in hospital.

Ministry spokeswoman Janet Deline says the worker was struck by a bucket that was attached to a crane.

Media reports say it took firefighters about two hours to free the man, who was rushed to hospital.

Deline says a ministry inspector and engineer have visited the work site and the contractor has been ordered not to disturb the scene.