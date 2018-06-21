Politician denies causing trouble at shelter

First Nations leaders complained the shelters were no place for the sick, elderly or for people with young children. There were rows of cots in large open areas, it was a struggle to share amenities or have any privacy and people got sick from being in such close quarters.

Many of the evacuees marched in protest to the Manitoba legislature Sept. 7 to demand hotel rooms.

Mihychuk became verbally abusive during a phone call, the Red Cross complaint says, and decided that some evacuees at the soccer complex should be taken immediately to a hotel in Selkirk, Man.. The Red Cross had access to some rooms there, but Garden Hill leaders said they did not want to go.

"Mihychuk then stated, 'Selkirk is a nice place with a Walmart' and that she will be taking the lead to go around the shelter and 'load them up and ship them out'. (Red Cross senior disaster manager Cailin) Hodder aggressively identified that she was not to make a move without consultation with the community," the complaint says.

"The Red Cross team asked Mihychuk to cease until further notice and contacted Red Cross V.P. for Manitoba and Nunavut, Shawn Feely."

Some 90 minutes later, there was another phone call.

"Hodder received a call from (Mihychuk) who stated she had selected people. They are standing outside waiting for a bus. The evacuees should not have been left out in the cold."

A few minutes later, Hodder arrived at the shelter and Mihychuk had left, the complaint says.

"Upon arrival, it was discovered that 40-50 people were standing outside in the cold with garbage bags of items they rushed to pack up."

While Mihychuk said she had not heard of the complaint until Thursday, federal Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott's office said Mihychuk had been told.

"It is our expectation that departmental and elected officials maintain the highest level of professionalism in dealing with such sensitive situations. In this circumstance, a report was received from the Red Cross about a visit to the evacuation centre in early September. The concerns raised in the report were addressed directly with the member," Philpott's press secretary, Rachel Rappaport, wrote in an email.

Mihychuk said she never told people to wait outside in the cold and that her interactions with the Red Cross team did not cross a line.

"I asserted that this was a completely unacceptable situation, and I'm not going to deny that I was insistent and assertive."

Klassen said she worked with Mihychuk to help Garden Hill residents.

"We let the evacuees know that there were in fact hotel rooms available outside of Winnipeg, and they asked us to help them get them into those rooms," Klassen said in a written statement.

Mark Barkman, director of operations for Garden Hill First Nation, said he did not remember interacting with Mihychuk, but recalled Klassen helping to eventually get people into hotel rooms.

"She was right there, helping the First Nations people."

Mihychuk, who represent the Kildonan-St. Paul riding, chairs the House of Commons committee on Indigenous and northern affairs, which released a report this week calling for improvements to fire emergency management.

The report calls for better communication between governments and better telecommunications infrastructure in remote communities.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version referred to the Red Cross of Canada

By Steve Lambert and Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press