New B.C. associate chief justice named

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Heather J. Holmes, to be associate chief justice of the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

She replaces A.F. Cullen, who elected to become a supernumerary judge as of January.

Holmes graduated from the law faculty at the University of Toronto and began her legal work as a clerk in the B.C. Court of Appeal.

She became a Crown prosecutor in 1982, handling general prosecutions before focusing on commercial crime.