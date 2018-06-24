Marineland founder John Holer dies at 83

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — John Holer, the founder of the Marineland theme park in Niagara Falls, Ont., has died at the age of 83.

His lawyer Andrew Burns says Holer died in his home Saturday morning surrounded by family.

The tourist attraction Holer founded 1963 has grown into a large amusement park with whales, dolphins, walruses, seals, sea lions and other animals such as deer, bears, birds and fish.

Over the years, Holder vigorously defended Marineland against protests and complaints by animal welfare activists who maintain it should be shut down.