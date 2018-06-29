Rob Parent joins the race for Ward 1

Rob Parent wants to make a difference for his community in a different way.

The semi-retired high school teacher is hoping to make his way into municipal politics by taking a run at the Ward 1 seat at Waterloo city council this fall.

“It’s an extension of things I’ve been doing in the past,” said Parent, who lives on the southwest corner of the city. “For me, it’s an opportunity to do things on a grander scale.”

Parent, who officially retired from teaching in 2014 but still acts as a supply teacher on a daily basis, is hoping to take the step from being involved in his local neighbourhood association and the Kitchener-Waterloo Optimist Club to a bigger scale — and make decisions that will be for the benefit of his community at city hall.

Parent said he’d like to have the city show more appreciation to community and neighbourhood associations in the seven different wards across the city.

“They are, in my mind, the unknown activists who put in a lot of volunteer hours and I’d like to see that relationship continue,” said Parent.

Active communities and having available of different sporting programs in all areas of Waterloo are also important to Parent, including the oft-debated Waterloo Park baseball diamonds, which are slated for removal within the next couple years.

Parent said with intensification, more attention needs to be paid on what is available close by for residents, especially considering the amount of young families.

“Minor league baseball and minor league sports teams are very important to the community,” said Parent, who has been sitting in on council meetings for the last couple months to get a handle on processes.

Parent said there also needs to be attention paid to the bottom line when it comes to city budgets.