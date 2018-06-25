New wellness centre dedicated to help first responders in Kitchener

Along with partners Matt Morningstar and Jamie Montag, Stevens said the intent is to build a “first-of-its-kind” facility to ensure a safe and secure environment for front line workers.

Dubbed Frontline Forward, the centre will specialize in working with police, fire and military personnel, registered nurses, doctors, corrections officers and social workers, offering on-site psychotherapy, physiotherapy and massage, fascial stretching therapy, a fully functional gym, lounge and yoga/meditation studio.

Stevens recently finalized an agreement with a psychologist and said there are about a dozen trainers and therapists interested in providing various services on site.

“It’s a massive undertaking and I don’t really want to attach a dollar figure,” Stevens said of the 8,200-square-foot building that's currently being renovated and scheduled to open by the end of August.

“You can go see a psychologist at their office or you can go to a gym or massage therapist across town, but what we’re offering that’s far more than anybody else is we’re going to have it all right here in one place,” he said.

A multipronged approach to dealing with mental issues is important and can also aid in prevention, Stevens emphasized.

“Having different practitioners can provide other modalities, because what works for one person doesn’t work for another person,” he said. “We can provide you with some pretty holistic, pretty amazing things so that you can continue working and end that career on your terms rather than being pushed out the door because you can’t deal with it anymore.”

A multi-purpose media room in the back of the building will be able to host 50 to 60 people for workshops.

“We’ll run spin classes and boot camps out of here,” Stevens said. “We’ll hold weekly, monthly peer support group meetings. We’ll have seminars and workshops specific to PTSD where we’ll focus on not only the first responders, but also on their families — the husbands, wives, sons and daughters.”

A greater emphasis is now being placed on the well-being of emergency responders and those around them, Stevens said, noting that the growing acknowledgement of mental issues in the military has expanded the spotlight to the front lines here at home.

Helping those who run to danger rather than running from it is often a difficult concept for people to grasp, yet in addition to a highly stressful workplace, they also have the same pressures from family and everyday life, he said. “They just go out each day and put a uniform on.”

The intent is to keep the facility open to clients 24-7. The lounge will feature a fireplace, TV, games and recliners.

“We won’t always have staff on hand, but it will provide them with a place to come and maybe not go to a bar or an empty house,” Stevens said.

“They can come here and know that the people who are here may be going through some of the same things and help them find solutions.”

While Frontline Forward is committed to wellness of the mind, body and soul, the most important thing is achieving a sense of family and community.

Though most services and therapies are designed for unionized employees with comprehensive benefit packages, Stevens said he’s looking to establish a reserve fund for those in the field who might not have the financial means to get help.

“We’re hoping that once we have a proven business concept here that we can reach out and maybe help in other communities,” he said, “but right now our primary focus is to help front line workers right here in K-W.”

More information about the initiative can be found online at frontlineforward.com.