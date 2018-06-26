Two men guilty of polygamy given house arrest

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Two men convicted of polygamy in British Columbia will not be serving time in jail after a B.C. Supreme Court judge gave them conditional sentences on Tuesday.

Winston Blackmore was convicted of having 24 wives, while the court found James Oler had five wives.

Blackmore's six-month conditional sentence to be served under house arrest allows him to go to work and attend to medical emergencies, followed by 12 months' probation.

Oler's term is three months of house arrest, followed by 12 months of probation.

Special prosecutor Peter Wilson had recommended three to six months in jail for Blackmore and one to three months for Oler.

Justice Sheri Ann Donegan says it was delicate balance to come up with a fair sentence and while both men are hard-working and otherwise law abiding, a discharge by the court would not have been appropriate, given the gravity of their offences.

"He’s made it clear that no sentence will deter him from practising his faith," she said of Blackmore, 61, who also has 149 children.

"The concept of remorse is foreign to him in this context."

Donegan says Oler's crimes were motivated by his "sincerely held religious beliefs instilled in him at an early age."

The judge said some of the men's wives were as young as 15 when they were married.