Kitchener council approves next phase of Breithaupt Block

Kitchener council has put its stamp of approval on plans for the next phase of the Breithaupt Block despite pleas by local residents who remain opposed to the proposal in its current form.

An initial zone change application for a 12-storey office tower at the corner of Breithaupt Street and Moore Avenue was deferred earlier this year in an attempt to find ways to reduce the scale of the building. The developer, the Perimeter Development Corporation, presented several concessions at a public meeting earlier this month, chief among them a redesign with a two-storey reduction, bringing down the overall height to just under 50 metres.

However, about 10 residential delegations who came before council Monday evening felt that more could still be done to transition the high-density business development alongside the low-rise, single-family dwellings in the surrounding neighbourhood. Two from outside the immediate area felt the decision could be precedent setting in other spots along the light rail transit line, many of which will soon see similar highrise applications that dwarf height limitations set out by a variety of city planning documents.

Yet, during the council session, which lasted more than four hours on Monday evening, residents and councillors focused much of their discussion not on the height of the office tower, but rather an 18-metre high parking garage that would be situated just steps from residential backyards and, according to one councillor, within "spitting distance" of the city's future transit hub that's supposed to take cars off the road.

Wellington Street North resident Dave Messmer's backyard would be located just feet from the parking garage, which he referred to as a "big, smelly toe," but said his initial opinion on the development has evolved to be accepting of the associated job growth.

"All I'm trying to do is ask the developer to make himself aware of the fact he is surrounded by people who own homes, and when you're building this thing, tread lightly so we still have a home we can enjoy, so I don't feel like a jailbird looking up at an 18-metre wall."

According to city staff, the revised recommendations approved by council Monday evening set in place an expectation to work with neighbouring residents on possible facade treatments for the parking garage as well as involve them in the review of the design of a public parkette that's included.

Dawn Parker, a local resident and planning professor at the University of Waterloo, said the puzzling thing is that the difficult problem of tower height was addressed, with some of her neighbours accepting a building three times, rather than four times the permitted height set out by the city's PARTS (Planning Around Rapid Transit Stations) plan for the midtown area, yet a proposed parking garage 10 times her height and just a few metres from some property lines went unchanged since council's deferral.

"Certainly the cynical view is that large footprint is a precedent for building a larger tower there in the future," said Parker, who suggested that investors and private landowners stand to make gains.

"It's extremely puzzling," she said. "We have a department of applied mathematics, combinatorics and optimization and civil engineering at the University of Waterloo. Google is filled with apparently some of the most brilliant mathematical optimizers on the planet …