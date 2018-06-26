Kitchener council backtracks on sidewalk snow clearing

Kitchener council has backed away from its plan to test sidewalk snow clearing with in-house and contracted personnel next winter. Instead, it's opted to only pursue proactive bylaw enforcement at a cost of $170,000, while financially bolstering neighbourhood snow-shovelling programs at a much lesser cost.
The amended motion brought forth Monday by Coun. Kelly Galloway-Sealock will cost just a fraction of the $760,000 approved last week at the committee level.
“I’d like to start by saying that I am one of the strongest advocates for accessibility and have been for many years, including my time prior to being on council," Galloway-Sealock said. “My goal in bringing this motion forward is to find the best solution for accessibility and mobility across the city in the most fiscally responsible way.”
When bylaw enforcement gets involved by following up on complaints, there’s a 95 per cent compliance rate, she noted.
Putting more bylaw officers on the street to address instances that contravene the rules should go a long way to improving mobility and accessibility, and if it doesn’t, the next council can decide on what steps to take next year, Galloway-Sealock said.
A majority of councillors, including Paul Singh, who was absent a week prior, also felt a more prudent approach was required initially.
Coun. Dave Schnider said other municipalities that provide sidewalk snow clearing have experienced numerous issues related to property damage, finding proper contractors and co-ordinating the sidewalk service with street plowing, and at the end of the day, residents often complain because it takes too long.
There are about 1,200 kilometres of sidewalks in Kitchener, and of those, 216 kilometres are maintained by the city. It’s up to residents to keep the remainder clear in the winter.
According to information from city staff, an in-house sidewalk snow-clearing service could cost upwards of $3.6 million a year, which would amount to a three per cent tax increase, plus $4 million in upfront costs.
The city’s current winter sidewalk bylaw requires people to clear the sidewalk in front of their home to the bare pavement within 24 hours of snowfall and is arguably stronger than maintenance standards handed down by the provincial government this past spring.
Galloway-Sealock said the city could take up to two days to clear a sidewalk, and she believes a proactive bylaw is the way to achieve the best level of service.
“I believe when residents are held to comply with the 24-hour snow removal on city sidewalks, more people will comply on a regular basis,” she said.
Yet several delegations who sat through a four-hour debate about a highrise development stayed until close to midnight to implore councillors to ratify the motion they approved a week earlier — some citing instances where people are unable to leave their homes due to obstacles made of ice and snow.
Gehan Sabry said $750,000 should go to snow clearing instead of experiments. She said snow removal on sidewalks is absolutely the city’s responsibility.
“It’s not a matter of mutual respect or shovelling for each other,” Sabry said. “I’m not stopping anyone from shovelling; I’m stopping being held responsible for it and being fined for it.”
Coun. John Gazzola said people have been discussing the issue for some time, noting that the city promised it was going to deal with the matter once the province released new maintenance standards.
“Bike lanes, cycling, public transit is the direction we’re moving in,” he said
“So I don’t know what the answers are, but I do know that until we do proper testing, we’ll never have any idea.”
Coun. Sarah Marsh also lamented council’s decision to backtrack on its decision after receiving more than 20 emails in support of the proposed sidewalk clearing tests.
“I think it’s really a shame we’re making this decision past the 11th hour,” Marsh said.
Mayor Berry Vrbanovic called it a moral issue about “what is right.”
“Either we believe in accessibility and mobility or we don’t,” he said. “This may get us part of the way, but what I think it’s ultimately going to do is delay a decision down the road.”
Galloway-Sealock said she believes people will get the most accessible city with the motion she put forward.
“So talking about accessibility and mobility and morality — I am there and I’m trying to do what I think is best for everyone in this city, “ she said.
