Kitchener council backtracks on sidewalk snow clearing

Galloway-Sealock said the city could take up to two days to clear a sidewalk, and she believes a proactive bylaw is the way to achieve the best level of service.

“I believe when residents are held to comply with the 24-hour snow removal on city sidewalks, more people will comply on a regular basis,” she said.

Yet several delegations who sat through a four-hour debate about a highrise development stayed until close to midnight to implore councillors to ratify the motion they approved a week earlier — some citing instances where people are unable to leave their homes due to obstacles made of ice and snow.

Gehan Sabry said $750,000 should go to snow clearing instead of experiments. She said snow removal on sidewalks is absolutely the city’s responsibility.

“It’s not a matter of mutual respect or shovelling for each other,” Sabry said. “I’m not stopping anyone from shovelling; I’m stopping being held responsible for it and being fined for it.”

Coun. John Gazzola said people have been discussing the issue for some time, noting that the city promised it was going to deal with the matter once the province released new maintenance standards.

“Bike lanes, cycling, public transit is the direction we’re moving in,” he said

“So I don’t know what the answers are, but I do know that until we do proper testing, we’ll never have any idea.”

Coun. Sarah Marsh also lamented council’s decision to backtrack on its decision after receiving more than 20 emails in support of the proposed sidewalk clearing tests.

“I think it’s really a shame we’re making this decision past the 11th hour,” Marsh said.

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic called it a moral issue about “what is right.”

“Either we believe in accessibility and mobility or we don’t,” he said. “This may get us part of the way, but what I think it’s ultimately going to do is delay a decision down the road.”

Galloway-Sealock said she believes people will get the most accessible city with the motion she put forward.

“So talking about accessibility and mobility and morality — I am there and I’m trying to do what I think is best for everyone in this city, “ she said.