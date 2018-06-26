Tory MPs to assess impact of U.S. tariffs

OTTAWA — Seven Conservative MPs plan to spend the summer travelling the country in search of ideas on how best to protect the economy and jobs from crippling tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

They're calling it the "Defend Local Jobs Tour" and it will start in July and run through August.

The MPs intend to meet workers, businesses and labour groups to get ideas on how best to shield the economy from steep American tariffs on steel and aluminum and Trump's threat to extend the tariffs to automotive imports as well.

The TD Bank has estimated that 160,000 Canadian auto jobs could be lost if Trump follows through on that threat.