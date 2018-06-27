East Coast braces for hot Canada Day weekend

HALIFAX — People in eastern parts of the country should brace for a sweltering Canada Day weekend.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Maritimes and southern parts of Quebec and Ontario as a mass of hot and humid air heads north from the Gulf of Mexico.

The weather forecaster says the airmass will settle over Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and P.E.I. this weekend, bringing humidex values exceeding 36 Celsius.

Humidex values could exceed 40 Celsius in southern Quebec and could reach the mid-40s in southern Ontario.