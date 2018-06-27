Man killed after crashing car into two moose

News 09:47 AM The Canadian Press

BONFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Police say a man is dead after his car crashed into two moose in northern Ontario.

Provincial police say the incident happened at about 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday in Bonfield Township, Ont., near North Bay.

They say the man was a 36-year-old from Ottawa.

Police say Highway 17 was closed for more than four hours for an investigation.

By The Canadian Press

