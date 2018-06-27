NewsAlert: Ont homeowner found not guilty of second-degree murder

HAMILTON — A jury has found a Hamilton-area homeowner not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man who broke into his truck.
Peter Khill, 28, admitted he shot Jon Styres but said he fired in self-defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him.
The incident occurred in the dark, in the early hours of Feb. 4, 2016, after Khill heard a noise outside his home and went outside with his shotgun.
Khill said he thought Styres was about to shoot him.
The trial heard that Styres, a 29-year-old father of two from Ohsweken, Ont., on the Six Nations reserve, did not have a gun at the time of the shooting.
More coming.
By The Canadian Press
