Ont homeowner acquitted in shooting death

At trial Khill testified that he had yelled at Styres to put his hands up and fired as Styres began to turn towards him. Styres was facing sideways with his hands at waist height when he was shot, Crown attorney Steve O'Brien told the jury during his closing statement.

The Crown argued that Styres did not pose a reasonable threat to Khill and his girlfriend while they were inside their locked home, and that Khill should have called 911 and waited for police rather than run out of the house with a loaded shotgun.

Defence lawyer Jeffrey Manishen told the jury Khill was simply following his training as a military reservist to "neutralize" a threat to his life.

"Soldiers react proactively, that's how they are trained," Manishen said in his closing address. "Mr. Khill said that's why he acted the way he acted. To take control of the situation."

Glithero had told jurors they could rule in Khill's favour if they decide he "reasonably" believed he was under threat.

The case has garnered attention for similarities to a recent Saskatchewan case, in which white farmer Gerald Stanley was acquitted in February in the death of Colten Boushie, a young Indigenous man.

Manishen told the jury that race played no part in this case, as Khill could not possibly have known Styres was Indigenous given how dark it was at the time of the shooting and how quickly events unfolded.

By Peter Goffin, The Canadian Press