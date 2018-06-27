New Schlegel Research Chair in dementia will focus on collaboration to enhance quality of life for patients

As the new Schlegel Research Chair in dementia, Dr. Carrie McAiney will focus on the notion of collaboration for providing care and support for the debilitating disease.

McAiney delivered a public lecture at the Centre of Excellence for Innovation in Aging at the University of Waterloo on June 26. Her position, when she officially takes the role of on July 1, is shared with the Shlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging (RIA) and UW’s Faculty of Applied Health Sciences (AHS).

The RIA is a non-profit foundation that is focused on providing care for older adults, and its newest chair, McAiney, joins after 18 years at McMaster as a faculty member.

McAiney’s research is focused on enhancing the care and support for individuals with dementia as well as their family members, also known as “care partners.”

“We know that these family and friend care partners play a key role in dementia to help to support the individual all along their journey, and help them to stay in their homes as long as they can,” said McAiney.

Dementia care partners can gain a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment for caring for someone they love, McAiney says, but they can also suffer physically, mentally, and financially. It’s a “very difficult job,” she said.

McAiney’s presentation included an interactive portion where those in attendance were asked to have thumb wars, where she established the theme of collaboration as a key component of dealing with dementia.

“When we look across the globe, unfortunately dementia is still not a well understood condition. Many people believe it’s a normal part of aging,” said McAiney. “There’s also a significant fear associated with the disease, many individuals are afraid of developing [it]. And unfortunately, still, we have a lack of understanding of dementia among many of our health-care professionals, and as a result, this often leads to assumptions being made on what individuals can and cannot do.”

McAiney, who completed her PhD at UW in 1998, joins RIA and Applied Health Sciences after being a director for the program for interprofessional practice, education, and research in the department of psychiatry and behavioural neurosciences at McMaster.

“When I think about trying to help others to understand where my particularly fits within that broader picture I often refer to the motto of the Alzheimer’s Society, which is ‘help for today, hope for tomorrow,’" McAiney said.