Energy stocks help boost Toronto market

TORONTO — The energy sector helped fuel gains in Canada's main stock index at late morning as the price of oil traded higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.60 points to 16,312.69, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 245.10 points to 24,528.21. The S&P 500 index was up 17.23 points to 2,740.29 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 24.03 points to 7,585.66.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.25 cents US, up from an average value of 75.15 cents US on Tuesday.