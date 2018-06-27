New regulations for legal cannabis unveiled

OTTAWA — The federal government is imposing strict regulations aimed at ensuring organized crime doesn't infiltrate the recreational marijuana market once cannabis becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17.

But officials say that doesn't mean individuals with past convictions for possession or even trafficking of cannabis will automatically be excluded from participating in the burgeoning pot industry.

Key personnel involved in a company that applies for a Health Canada licence to grow, process or distribute cannabis will have to receive security clearances.

Officials say each case will be assessed individually to determine if a person has any connection to organized crime or otherwise poses a risk to public security but a past pot conviction, in itself, won't necessarily disqualify someone.