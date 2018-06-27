Kitchener man faces first-degree murder trial in death of brother

KITCHENER — A Kitchener man will stand trial on first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his brother.

Mohamed Younus, 44, showed no reaction as Justice Melanie Sopinka made the ruling on Wednesday.

Younus is charged with killing Shamsul Alamshah, 37, last Aug. 27.

A fight between two men broke out inside a townhouse unit at 101 Mooregate Cres., in the area of Victoria Street and Westmount Road, police previously said. The fight continued outside, where Alamshah was stabbed.