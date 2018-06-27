Trade dispute key for rate decision: Poloz

OTTAWA — Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says the impacts of the escalating U.S.-Canada trade dispute will figure prominently in the deliberations for his upcoming interest-rate decision.

In prepared remarks of a speech today in Victoria, Poloz says the bank is incorporating into its projections the fallout of U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs as well as retaliatory measures by Canada and others.

The Trump administration announced it would slap punitive tariffs on Canada and other allies on May 31 — a day after Poloz made his last interest-rate announcement.

Before U.S. President Donald Trump imposed the tariffs, experts had widely predicted Poloz to raise his trend-setting rate at the upcoming July 11 policy meeting.