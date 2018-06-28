Wanted Ontario man arrested in Vancouver

Vancouver police say an Ontario man wanted for sex offences in the Toronto area has been arrested.

Const. Jason Doucette says 36-year-old Marcel Lawson, who also uses the name Marc, is in custody after being arrested late Wednesday in downtown Vancouver.

Doucette says a member of the public recognized Lawson, who has several distinctive tattoos, including the word "Mathu" on his forearm.

Vancouver police issued a warning Tuesday advising residents to call 911 if he was spotted.