Local collective to shine spotlight on human trafficking

"It's a lot of cities connected by a giant highway, and a lot of hotels, and being a city that's located close to the 401, we do see it a lot here," she said.

Though law enforcement is integral to addressing the problem, Carswell said, there's a big public awareness piece that's missing.

That's something the Waterloo Region Crime Prevention Council hopes to address through a partnership with The Registry Theatre.

During a recent trip to Ottawa, the council's executive director, Christiane Sadeler, took in a theatrical production of Chelsea's Choice by Alter Ego out of London, England, which tells the emotional story of a young girl who's groomed for sex.

"That's not stuff that any community likes to think is happening among us, but it is happening among us," Sadeler said, acknowledging a need to put prevention mechanisms in place collectively, as a community.

Theatre is a unique tool that's often underestimated in its power to connect with young audiences, she said.

"When you think about the history of theatre, those were the places where public dialogue happened about different things, because you could kind of pretend it's really just onstage but you still have an opportunity to think about it and feel about it," she said.

"That's why I thought, rather than a webinar or workshop, put a play on."

Sadeler believes educating parents and teachers is paramount to addressing the issue and said there will be plenty of opportunity to facilitate discussion and develop educational curriculum around the production, which isn't slated to hit the stage until February.

"I'm old enough to remember a time when people thought violence in the home and violence against women and domestic assault didn't really happen," she said. "We brought that issue out of the closet, and this is another issue that needs to come out of the closet."

Registry Theatre's artistic director Sam Varteniuk, who has vast experience putting on theatrical productions that aim to effect social change, said he sent Alter Ego's creative director Sean McGrath a five-page overture and offered him a standard royalty fee to use the applied-theatre production, which has been running in the U.K. for some time as a core part of educational initiatives there.

"He waived that and said, 'Why don't you just fly me over so I can be part of it?'" said Varteniuk, who said parts of the play, including its language and title, will likely need to be tweaked to suit a Canadian audience.

"Right now we're in the process of connecting with people, introducing them to the project," he said. "We need a production team at this point, and we're going to be putting a call out for directors — subsequently actors and a design team — and the more rich we can make that team, the better."

The play can be done with four actors, but it can also be done with 12, Varteniuk noted.

Those interested can learn more by emailing him at info@registrytheatre.com or calling 519-745-6565.

"The secret of success to community theatre is to have a really robust cast and the most diverse people that we can," he said.

Carswell said it's unlikely that victims of human trafficking will be involved directly with the production, however the intention is to create an environment that's based on true accounts and relatable to young people of today.

Joan Tuchlinsky, public education manager with the sexual assault support centre, will be working on some of the teaching components and admits the message won't necessarily reach the traffickers.

She sees the intent of the play as not to swoop people off the streets, but rather empower people, more specifically young girls, to recognize the signs and consequences of sex trafficking.

"By the time they get to what's called the grooming process, which we can't compete with as a service because it's very glamorous, the seeds are already there," Carswell said.

While Carswell conceded that sexual assault and exploitation will never be eradicated, she'd like to see a community where it's a lot less.

"I'd like to see a community where people are reaching out for help. I'd like to see a community where people are recognizing, not blaming victims," she said.

Carswell also thinks the play can help diffuse some myths.

"I feel like people often put johns in a box and say, "This is a particular kind of person who's engaging in this,' when really there's no profile of a john," she said. "He's everyone. He's married, he has children, he is a soccer coach, he is a doctor, he is a lawyer."

"He's young people," said Tuchlinsky. "There's no one set profile."

Varteniuk, who has two daughters, five and seven years old, said he hears stories about attempted abductions and child abuse in the local community and tries not to live on the edge of paranoia.

"But do I want my children to be well-educated as to what this looks like when they get older, especially when they start to fall into that impressionable age when being loved by somebody who's not in their immediate family is the single most important thing.

"Yeah, I want them to be educated so they have the tools to say, 'This is a situation I need to get away from.'"