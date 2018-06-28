Kitchener man gets 7 years for dealing fentanyl, gun charge

"I don't know what you were thinking," he said to the woman. "You really dodged a bullet. You've been given a second lease on life."

Campbell pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including for drug trafficking, possession of a restricted firearm and several driving offences.

On July 27, police tried to stop Campbell on Frederick Street in Kitchener. He was banned from driving at the time.

Campbell sped off, ran a red light and reached speeds of more than 100 km/h. Police stopped the chase.

He was arrested on Sept. 12 and released on bail. A month later, police saw him on his motorcycle on University Avenue West in Waterloo and chased him. The pursuit was stopped when it became unsafe.

Three days later, police arrested him outside the Waterloo Inn. He had $5,200 in cash on him.

He was released but after a search warrant of his car, police found a sawed-off shotgun, a replica handgun, and identification documents and bank cards that were not in his name.

On Nov. 3, police tried to arrest him but he evaded officers on his motorcycle again.

On Nov. 15, police found him at a Woodstock motel. He had about 55 grams of fentanyl, about seven grams of meth and other drugs with him. Police also found brass knuckles, digital scales, bear spray and ammunition.

Federal prosecutor Kathleen Nolan suggested a sentence of seven years while the provincial Crown attorney was looking for an additional three to four years on the firearm and driving charges.

In her submissions, Nolan said Waterloo Region has the "dubious" honour of being one of the biggest leaders in fentanyl trafficking.

Rabley said anyone trafficking in the deadly drug should expect "significant penitentiary" time.

Safa said his client had a difficult upbringing. He lived with his brother and father because his mother had mental health issues. He was physically abused by his father. He was kicked out of his home at 14 and started taking drugs.

Safa said Campbell was selling drugs to feed his own habit and not to get rich.

Campbell overdosed while in jail in Milton, court heard. He also tried to take his own life.

lmonteiro@therecord.com, Twitter: @MonteiroRecord

