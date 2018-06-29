One dead in highway crash involving five trucks

TRENTON, Ont. — Provincial police say one person is dead after a crash involving five tractor trailers on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

Police say officers responded to a call of a multiple-vehicle collision in Trenton, Ont., on the eastbound lanes of the highway just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

They say another driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police say eastbound lanes remained closed into the Friday morning commute.