TORONTO — Bystanders leapt into action to rescue a blind man who accidentally fell onto the subway tracks in Toronto, a witness said Friday.

Julie Caniglia said in an interview that a man on her eastbound train jumped down to the tracks Thursday afternoon and crossed over to the westbound platform to help the man.

"You just don't know if there's another train coming. He didn't even think about it," said Canigila, adding the man had "guts."

She said she was inside the stopped subway train at Broadview station when she and other passengers heard cries for help. They got out of the train, she said, and looked across to the westbound platform.

"We noticed someone lying on the tracks ... he had hurt himself," she said.

A man next her then ran to the end of the platform to shut down the power to the tracks, she said. The Toronto Transit Commission driver told the bystander to be careful, as he could get electrocuted.

"The (driver) hit buttons to alert the oncoming train to stop and everything just shut down," she said. "There was a lot of screaming about getting electrocuted."

Two other men, who arrived on the westbound platform, also jumped down to help the first bystander pull the man back onto the platform, she said. The man who fell looked to be in shock, she added.

"Truly I was trembling. I just sort of walked out in a haze," she said.

But Canigila said she wanted others to know who the good Samaritans were, so she posted a photo she took of them to social media. All three rescuers haven't been identified.