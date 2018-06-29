'Hire Immigrants' K-W biz crowd hears

"Looking at employment trends, it's important to note that employment is growing," Simpson said. "Yet employers are having a very difficult time filling vacancies and many are struggling to meet their production needs."

Simpson said the types of jobs currently being created in our community are mainly entry level positions in industries such as manufacturing, health care, hospitality, transportation and agriculture.

Some manufacturers have been connected with Syrian refugees to help fill vacant positions and provide newcomers with an opportunity to enter the workforce. In the meantime, the general managers of some hotels are having to clean rooms these days, Simpson said. "So there's interesting changes happening within employment numbers."

Whereas in recent years, people without a high school education experienced higher levels of unemployment, and the number of people unemployed with a degree went down, that trend has flipped, she said.

Though the unemployment rate is relatively low, there are still 16,000 to 17,000 people actively looking for work in Waterloo Region.

Convincing educated workers to take entry level opportunities could help address some of the shortage, but there are many lingering skill gaps, too.

Large construction companies are bringing in foreign, temporary drywallers from Portugal when there's clearly a demand for permanent employees. New Canadians with the full credentials to be pharmacists can't find work. And many companies are looking to fill roles they don't provide training for, Simpson said.

During the third quarter of 2017, there were roughly 13,000 online jobs posted in the region. About 1,000 of those were tech-specific, but when Simpson looked the other day, only 27 per cent required university education or higher. The rest required high school or less, or on-the-job training.

"So it's a very vibrant job market right now with lots of opportunities for different people," she said. "We're just in that phase right now where we're building up the bottom end of the pyramid."

During a Q-and-A session with chamber of commerce president Ian McClean, Gamble said he believes the political climate in the U.S. could provide a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity for Canada.

Gamble criticized policies aimed at blocking people fleeing war zones or crime, who are perceived to be stealing jobs.

"Those people are still going to try to get in the country because they're really desperate," he said.

"The people they're going to drive away are the really talented people. So they're really shooting themselves in the foot."

Decades ago, the majority of Gamble's staff either grew up in Ontario or went to post-secondary school here.

"We never said we would be a significant employer of immigrants," he said. "The truth is, it just happened."

In early 1990s, Gamble was looking to add a couple of engineers and interviewed grads from University of Waterloo, but ended up choosing a newcomer from Vietnam whose English wasn't perfect. Today he's one of the most respected senior partners with the firm, and more importantly, he defined what an immigrant employee could do for the company.

Gamble has since hired many other newcomers from all over the world including Germany, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America.

Advantages of hiring new Canadians can include a more worldly knowledge, and decreased employee turnover, Gamble noted.

"As a relatively small entrepreneurial organization, we just had one philosophy about hiring: Hire the best candidate for the job, regardless of their gender, what they look like or where they came from," he said. "I strongly believe the less we approach hiring with preconceived notions about who the ideal candidate may be, the more successful we became."

Various organizations can provide guidance to help companies connect with the immigrant population to find the right fit. Visit immigrationwaterlooregion.ca for more information.