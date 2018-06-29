BoC survey suggests businesses optimistic

Gains in the manufacturing and utilities sectors more than offset declines in construction and in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction to help the output of goods-producing industries rise 0.2 per cent.

Activity in the manufacturing sector rose 0.8 per cent in April as the output of both durable and non-durable manufacturing grew.

Services-producing industries were essentially unchanged overall for the month.

Both the business outlook survey and the latest reading on GDP will be scrutinized by the central bank ahead of its interest rate decision next month.

The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target on hold at its last rate announcement, but the central bank's accompanying statement was interpreted by many economists as suggesting that rates could head higher later this year.

However, the Trump administration announced tariffs on steel and aluminium imports a day after the last rate announcement and has since made threats of additional tariffs on other goods including automobiles. Canada has responded with its own plans for tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports as well as duties on a wide range of other goods.

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz said earlier this week the escalating cross-border trade fight and new mortgage rules will "figure prominently" in the central bank's upcoming interest-rate decision.

The governor added the central bank will continue to focus on economic data it can model rather than trying to follow political rhetoric.

The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate target three times since last summer, moves that have prompted Canada's big banks to raise their prime lending rates. The central bank's target for the overnight rate sits at 1.25 per cent.

The business outlook survey was conducted from May 3 to June 5.

By The Canadian Press