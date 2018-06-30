1 dead, 6 in hospital after minivan rollover

BROCKVILLE, Ont. — Police say one person is dead and six others were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in eastern Ontario on Saturday morning.

Provincial police say they were called to the crash in Edwardsburgh Township, Ont., at about 7 a.m.

Jonathan Sylvester, a spokesman for Leeds and Grenville Paramedics Service, says a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

He says three children and three adults were taken to hospital — two of whom had to be extricated from the minivan.