Kitchener reaches new agreement with firefighters' union

The City of Kitchener and the Kitchener Professional Firefighters Association (KPFFA) have reached a freely negotiated three-year deal for the second contract in a row. The contract term covers Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2020 and sees monetary adjustments under the projected rates of inflation for that same period.

Under the new contract, monetary adjustments come in below the rate of inflation at an average rate of 1.79 per cent over three years.

"I would like to commend the leadership and dedication of both the fire department management team and the association for coming to the table with a commitment to reach a deal that is fair and that benefits us all," said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. "It sends a strong message that we are all working together to make this a great community for the people who live and work here."

A new classification, 5th class firefighter, has also been established which extends the training and experience period for new recruits from three years to four years before they are able to reach the 1st class firefighter rank and salary.