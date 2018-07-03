Record-setting temperatures continue as June wraps up

Following record-setting warm temperatures in May, June followed suit as summer has commenced in Waterloo.

After a sweltering hot and humid Canada Day weekend, the University of Waterloo Weather Station released its monthly weather station summary, noting that June was more than one degree above average after May was more than 4.5 above degrees north of the monthly average.

The average daily high temperature in the month was 24.4°C while the average daily low temperature was 13°C. It’s been nine years since June has presented lower than temperatures, as well.

June had more than four days above the 30°C mark while the highest temperature recorded was 33.4°C on June 17, the highest June mark since 2005, while the minimum temperature was 7.5°C. On June 27, 2005, it was 33.5°C.