Toronto stocks lower at late morning

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index traded lower at late morning as the industrial sector led the way down, while U.S. stock markets edged higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.06 points to 16,249.67, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.71 points to 24,334.89. The S&P 500 index was up 2.51 points to 2,729.22 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 6.38 points to 7,561.31.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.93 cents US, down from an average value of 75.94 cents US on Friday.