ATB Financial's new CEO to continue tech push

"We might be exactly the right size... Larger banks will have trouble being nimble," he said in an interview.

Last September, ATB began using biometric identification technology as part of a partnership with non-profit Boyle Street Community Services, which supports the homeless and other vulnerable people in Edmonton. At the resulting ATB agency called Four Directions Financial, using a retina scan or a fingerprint as identification allows people without official ID to bank.

Stange, who has been with ATB since 2009 and was most recently its chief customer officer, acknowledges he has some big shoes to fill, but says the bank still has some innovative projects in the pipeline — including the application of the distributed ledger technology behind Bitcoin to the province's oil and gas industry.

"We've got a lot of things in play... We're leveraging the blockchain technology and partnering with a couple of energy companies to help create a blockchain proof of concept, that will be much more efficient, much more transparent and reduce the risk for the companies involved in settling on oil settlement day every month," Stange said.

ATB is developing a concept that will settle oil and gas industry transactions almost instantly on a secure and private blockchain system, instead of the current process used in the industry that takes weeks to complete.

For Stange, assuming the top job at ATB is "humbling." He plans to take the time to learn by listening to customers and employee feedback.

But another launch is already imminent: the Alberta-based bank is gearing up to launch an online-only bank this fall.

"We looked at the landscape, and found with technology advancing, with changing consumer sentiment advancing, we would invest some money in technology and people, resources to develop a unique offer," said Stange.

ATB itself has a unique structure, being a Crown corporation owned by the province of Alberta. Back in 1938, the province's Social Credit government created a system of temporary financial institutions called Treasury Branches to give Albertans an alternative source of credit.

The bank grew along with the province's economy and by the 1990s, the government began repositioning Alberta Treasury Branches as a competitive financial services provider. It became a provincial Crown corporation in October 1997, and rebranded as ATB Financial in 2002 as it broadened its investment offerings.

ATB has expanded its offerings to daily banking and wealth management, among other things, as well as a footprint of some 300 branches.

The crown-owned bank remains independent of the Alberta government, with governance rules such as a ban on government officials sitting on its board of directors to reinforce its independence, and it does not get any additional funding, he said.

"There's lots of discussion, should government own a bank?" said Mowat. "And I think the uniqueness of Alberta... It's not as established as the rest of Canada. It has very unique needs that benefit from that local knowledge."

On that note, ATB has no intention of expanding its footprint beyond the province's borders, said Stange.

"We still have work to do in Alberta," he said.

"While we would be building technologies that would be ubiquitous and don't recognize geographical borders, our focus is very much on Albertans and Alberta businesses."

