Ottawa July 4th party to be smaller this year

"While he will not be attending the July 4th celebrations, Mr. Singh knows that it will take more than symbolic gestures to successfully pressure the Trump administration," James Smith said in an email.

Goldfeder said she doesn't think the boycotts will impact the feel of the party at all.

"There are a handful of people who have decided to make this a comment on the Canada-U.S. relationship and that's fair," she said.

"They're all in good, safe places to make that comment, but it's for their purposes. I don't think anyone realistically has an expectation that that's something the U.S. administration — especially this one — would be all that impressed by."

Communications staff at the U.S. embassy have not yet responded to a request for comment about the party or the boycott. In Ireland, where several Irish MPs have made a show of boycotting the Fourth of July party in Dublin, the senior U.S. official at the embassy there suggested such a move was counterproductive.

“Everybody has the right to express themselves and how they do it, but I’m a firm believer in dialogue," said Reece Smyth, the deputy chief of the U.S. mission in Dublin, which hasn't had an ambassador since Trump took office in January 2017.

"Even when we disagree, I think the dialogue needs to continue as that is the only way we can come to an agreement,” Smyth told the Irish Times newspaper.

Ottawa-area MP Andrew Leslie, the government's parliamentary secretary for U.S.-Canada relations, is scheduled to attend. And Conservative defence critic James Bezan is flying back to Ottawa specifically for the party.

"It's our chance to go and celebrate Independence Day with the Americans and demonstrate we're friends," said Bezan.

"Members of families sometimes have difficulties, and we have to find a way to work through this."

By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press