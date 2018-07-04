Fire in northeast damages new homes

TORONTO — Several houses under construction have been heavily damaged in a fire in northeast Toronto.

Toronto police say they were called to the Scarborough area (near Buena Vista Avenue and Southlawn Drive) around 10:40 p.m. last night on reports of a fire.

They say at least four houses were damaged and several nearby homes were evacuated.

Police say no injuries were reported and those evacuated were offered shelter in Toronto Transit Commission buses.