OPP officer revives man with anti-opioid drug

CHATSWORTH, Ont. — Provincial police say a man is recovering after an officer found him unresponsive and administered a medication to reverse opioid overdoses.

Police say the officer responded to a report of an unresponsive man in Chatsworth, Ont., early Monday morning.

They say the officer found the man without vital signs and began to perform CPR.

OPP say when the man remained unresponsive the officer administered naloxone and the man began to breathe but remained unconscious.