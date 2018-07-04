Long lineups at Kiwanis Park prompt new pay system

KITCHENER — Long lineups of cars at the entrance to Kiwanis Park have prompted the City of Kitchener to test a new admissions system at the popular swimming area.
The pool was closed in 2017 for repairs and upgrades. When the pool reopened in June, cars were lined up by the dozens, snaking through a residential neighbourhood, through a roundabout and out to Woolwich Street.
"It was actually getting a little bit dangerous," said Adam Brodt, supervisor of aquatics at the park. Cars were blocking driveways, spewing emissions into the air as they idled for long periods. Parks staff were worried about getting an ambulance through the traffic-clogged streets.
The scorching temperatures on Father's Day, when the high hit 34 C, brought things to a head, Brodt said. "It was like a border crossing. I had three staff working that line between 11 and 4 and they couldn't see the end of the line until 4 o'clock."
It wasn't unusual in the past to see a few cars lined up at the entrance to the park, but things got a lot worse this season and the traffic snarls were "horrible," said Daniel Eckhardt, who lives on Kiwanis Park Drive.
On Father's Day, he had to drive the wrong way through the roundabout to retrieve guests who weren't able to make their way to his home, he said. He saw another car cut into the lineup, prompting other frustrated drivers to lean on their horns and make obscene gestures.
"It was bad," Eckhardt said.
Now, instead of paying a fee at the gatehouse at the park entrance, visitors are being asked to drive straight in, find a parking spot, and pay at the guard house once they've entered the fenced pool area. Pool users get a wristband to show they've paid.
The new system has eliminated the traffic snarls, but made life a bit more inconvenient for visitors.
"To get to the playground, you used to be able to just walk over to it," said longtime park user Neil Wyatt. Now there's a longer walk around the fence. People lugging coolers, chairs, kids and towels now have a longer trek from their cars, noted his wife Kelly.
The new pay system isn't all that obvious, said Selcuk Akgol. The sign at the entrance asked people to "Park and pay" and there's a small parking lot nearby.
Park staff will try out the new pay system this year and assess it over the winter, Brodt said.
The city spent $4.1 million to completely rebuild the pool to meet current health standards, with improved filtration and accessibility, and add a splash pad.
Brodt wasn't sure why visitors are flocking in such numbers this year, but suspects it's a combination of hot weather, people wanting to see the renovated pool, and pent-up demand from visitors who weren't able to come last year when the facility was closed.
The park, which opened 50 years ago, sees about 45,000 visitors a year, who come from as far away as Ottawa, London and Toronto.
